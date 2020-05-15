St. Louis County reported 15 COVID-19 deaths and 68 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 15. The county has now reported 320 deaths and 4,172 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Of the 320 deaths, 126 (39.4%) were black people. Of the 4,172 cases, 1733 (41.5%) were black people. Blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
With 320 deaths in 4172 cases, 7.7% of those in the county who were reported as testing positive have died.
St. Louis County is not reporting the total number of tests administered, so it is not possible to report the percentage of those tested who tested positive.
St. Louis County announced plans to gradually lift its stay-at-home public health order on May 18.
