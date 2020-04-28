St. Louis County reported 25 COVID-19 deaths and 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 28. The county has now reported 157 deaths and 2,965 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Though the county has stopped transparently reporting raw numbers for death by race, it reports that the death rate for COVID-19 for blacks was more than twice that of whites.
The county reports that 48.2 % of positive tests in the county were of black people and 42.3% were of people who identified as two or more races. Blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
With 157 deaths in 2,965 cases, 5.3% of those in the county who were reported as testing positive have died.
A communications representative for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said its incident commander Dr. Alex Garza always cautions against looking at day-to-day numbers versus longer term trends.
The task force’s modeling said the peak for hospitalizations and ICU patients for the region would take place on Saturday, April 25, but Garza has since said hospitalizations have not yet started to decline.
