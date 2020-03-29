St. Louis County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, March 29 for 323 total positive cases. The Department of Health fielded a total of 111 calls on March 28, a significant decrease from the 259 calls fielded on March 27.
City of St. Louis reported 1 new COVID-19 case on March 29 for a total of 103 cases in the city. It reported 27 pending test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and 245 persons being monitored in the City of St. Louis.
As of March 29, St. Charles County was reporting 49 COVID-19 cases, 22 negative tests, 7 pending tests, 98 people who have completed tests and 647 people who are being monitored.
No new COVID-19 deaths in the region were reported on March 29.
