St. Louis County reported five COVID-19 deaths and 135 new cases — the most in one day — on Friday, April 10. The county has now reported 33 COVID-19 deaths and 1,472 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The five deaths were a white male in his 80s, a black male in 60s, a male in his 70s with race not specified, a black female in her 50s and a Pacific Island female in her 50s.
With the county now reporting racial demographics for most cases, a racial portrait of COVID-19 deaths in the county is starting to emerge. Of these 33 deaths, there have been nine black men, eight white men, five men race not specified, four white women, four black women, two women race not specified, and one Pacific Island woman.
