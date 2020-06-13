St. Louis County reported 1 COVID-19 death and 46 new cases on Saturday, June 13. The county has now reported 500 deaths and 5,506 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Of the 500 deaths, 186 (37.2%) were black people. Of the 5,506 cases, 2,280 (41.4%) were black people. Blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
With 500 deaths in 5,506 cases, 9.1% of those in the county who were reported as testing positive have died.
St. Louis County is finally reporting the total number of tests administered. It reports that 58,147 people have been tested in the county. With 5,506 cases in 58,147 tests, 9.5% of those tested in the county have tested positive.
