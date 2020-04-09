St. Louis County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the disease on Thursday, April 9. The two deaths were a man (race not specified) with underlying medical conditions in his 70s and a black woman in her 50s. There have now been 1,337 positive tests and 28 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
With the county now reporting racial demographics for most cases, a racial portrait of COVID-19 deaths in the county is starting to emerge. Of these 28 deaths, there have been eight black men, seven white men, four men race not specified, four white women, three black women, and two women race not specified.
