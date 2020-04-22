St. Louis County reported 68 new cases on Wednesday, April 22. The county has now reported 2,417 cases and 88 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Though blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population, the death rate for COVID-19 for blacks was more than three times that of whites.
The county reports that 38.1% of positive tests in the county were of black people and 33.8% were of people who identified as two or more races.
With 88 deaths in 2,417 cases, 3.6% of those in the county who were reported positive have died.
