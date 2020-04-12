St. Louis County reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 12. The county has now reported 1618 cases and 42 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Of these 42 deaths, there have been 11 black men, 10 white men, eight black women, five men race not specified, five white women, two women race not specified, and one Pacific Island woman.
