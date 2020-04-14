St. Louis County reported eight new deaths from COVID-19 and 124 new cases on Tuesday, April 14. The county has now reported 50 related deaths and 1,811 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased are a black man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions, a black woman in her 80s, a white woman in her 80s, a white man in his 70s, a black man in his 70s, a man in his 70s race not specified, a woman in her 50s race not specified, and a black man in his 70s.
Of these 50 deaths, there have been 14 black men, 11 white men, nine black women, six men race not specified, six white women, three women race not specified, and one Pacific Island woman.
