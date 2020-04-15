St. Louis County reported eight new deaths from COVID-19 and 85 new cases on Wednesday, April 15. The county has now reported 58 related deaths and 1,896 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were four black men in their 60s, two black women in their 60s, a black woman in her 50s and a white man in his 80s. All had underlying medical conditions,
Of these 58 deaths, there have been 18 black men, 12 white men, 12 black women, six men race not specified, six white women, three women race not specified, and one Pacific Island woman.
(1) comment
What area of St Louis County? If the area is predominately black then it stands to reason why the percentage of blacks is higher than other ethnicity.
