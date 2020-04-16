St. Louis County reported five new deaths from COVID-19 and 91 new cases on Thursday, April 16. The county has now reported 63 related deaths and 1,978 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were a black woman in her 80s, a black woman in her 70s, a black man in his 90s, a white woman in her 80s and a white man in his 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.
Of these 63 deaths, there have been 19 black men, 14 black women, 13 white men, seven white women, six men race not specified, three women race not specified, and one Pacific Island woman.
