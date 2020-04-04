St. Louis County is now reporting 11 deaths from COVID-19 on its dashboard and 862 positive tests since the onset of the pandemic.
That is four deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours.
The four people who died were two men 80-89, one woman 80-89 and one man 50-59.
