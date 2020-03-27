On Friday, March 27, St. Louis County reported its largest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases — 78. This brings the total of cases reported in the county to 221.
On March 26, the county reported its second death from the pandemic, an unnamed 80-89 female with chronic medical conditions. Judy Wilson-Griffin was the first COVID-19 death in the county and region.
The City of St. Louis reported 95 cases of COVID-19 on March 27, up from 69. The city previously reported one death, Jazmond Dixon.
St. Charles County reported 32 COVID-19 cases on March 27, up from 24, and a second death. The county has not released additional infuriation about either death.
According to official and community sources, there is a backlog of tests awaiting results and a large number of people reporting symptoms who have not been tested. So these numbers are merely reports of completed tests, not an accurate account of the prevalence of the disease.
St. Louis city and county remain on Stay at Home orders intended to stop the community spread of COVID-19. Neither St. Charles not the State of Missouri has issues a Stay at Home order.
Community spread of COVID-19 is reported throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. Public health officials advise people to stay at home, keep six feet away from people if they must go out, and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public space.
