A day before Stay at Home Orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 went into effect in St. Louis County and city, the county reported its largest number of new cases in the county on one day to date – 38.
That brought the total number of positive cases in the county to 55 as of Sunday, March 22. The City of St. Louis has reported 14.
The county reported its first teenager with COVID-19 and nine new cases in their twenties.
The St. Louis County Department of Health fielded a total of 330 calls on Saturday.
Because of the volume of new tests and cases, the information released on the new cases was fragmentary. Six were specifically noted as not related to travel. “Epidemiological investigations indicate there is clear evidence of community transmission in St. Louis County,” the county stated.
“As anticipated, the ability to provide reliable statistics pertaining to pending tests or tests sent for analysis has significantly diminished. This is an encouraging step as more people are being tested by more health care professionals,” the county stated.
“However, it has an adverse effect on the accuracy of the numbers. Additionally, the statistics provided are not reflective of the epidemic, rather they are reflective of the information now available.”
Many individuals in the county and city report difficulty being tested because they don’t meet all of the criteria. There is a nationwide shortage of test kits.
Stay at Home Orders in the county and city were announced to effect after midnight on Monday, March 23 and remain in effect until April 22.
“The new restrictions will require people to stay at home when possible,” the county stated. “This announcement will not affect the ability of residents to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and take a walk in a public park.”
The county reminded people who have traveled domestically to consider the risk of passing COVID-19 to others, particularly if they will be in close contact with people who are older adults or have severe chronic health condition These people are at higher risk of getting very sick. If your symptoms are mild or you don’t have a fever, you may not realize you are infectious.
St. Louis County residents experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, should contact the St. Louis County Health Line at (314) 615-2660 with their concerns. Those who have reason to believe they have encountered a person infected with COVID-19 should also utilize that number. St. Louis County website dedicated to the dissemination of information relating to COVID-19 is www.stlcorona.com.
City residents may reach the City of St. Louis Department of Health at 314-657-1499 (seven days a week, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. or email health@stlouis-mo.gov.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at (877) 435-8411.
