St. Louis County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, March 28, making for 291 total positive cases in the county. That is the second-largest number of new cases reported in the county in one day.
One of those newly reported cases is a St. Louis County police officer, who is currently in isolation. “It is believed that the officer did not contract this on duty,” the department reported. “Members of the department who may have come in contact are following a course of action recommended by the St. Louis County Department of Health and the CDC.”
The County Department of Health fielded 259 calls on March 27, down from 347 calls the day before.
The City of St. Louis reported 7 new COVID-19 cases on March 28, making for 102 total positive cases in the city. The city reported 25 pending test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and 172 persons being monitored on March 28.
According to official and community sources, there is a backlog of tests awaiting results and a large number of people reporting symptoms who have not been tested. So these numbers are merely reports of completed tests, not an accurate account of the prevalence of the disease.
St. Louis city and county remain on Stay at Home orders intended to stop the community spread of COVID-19. Neither St. Charles not the State of Missouri has issues a Stay at Home order.
Community spread of COVID-19 is reported throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. Public health officials advise people to stay at home, keep six feet away from people if they must go out, and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public space.
