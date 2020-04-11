St. Louis County reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 52 new cases on Saturday, April 11. The county has now reported 42 COVID-19 deaths and 1524 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The nine new deaths were a black man in his 40s with underlying medical conditions, a white man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions, a black man in his 50s with underlying medical conditions, a white woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions, a white man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions, two black women in their 70s with underlying medical conditions, a black woman in her 70s, a black woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions.
With the county now reporting racial demographics for most cases, a racial portrait of COVID-19 deaths in the county is starting to emerge. Of these 42 deaths, there have been 11 black men, 10 white men, eight black women, five men race not specified, five white women, two women race not specified, and one Pacific Island woman.
