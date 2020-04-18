St. Louis County reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 and 95 new cases on Saturday, April 18. The county has now reported 77 related deaths and 2,149 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were two black women in their 70s, two white men in their 70s, one black woman in her 69s, one black man in his 70s and one white woman in her 80s.
Of these 77 deaths, there have been 23 black men, 17 black women, 16 white men, 11 white women, six men race not specified, three women race not specified, and one Pacific Island woman. With 40 of those 77 deaths being of black people, 51.9% of the pandemic’s victims in the county were black, when blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
With 77 deaths in 2,149 cases, 3.6% of those in the county who have become infected have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.