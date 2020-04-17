St. Louis County reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 and 76 new cases on Friday, April 17. The county has now reported 70 related deaths and 2,054 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were two black men in their 60s, one white woman in her 90s, one one white woman in her 80s, one white woman in her 40s, one white man in his 80s and one black man in his 80s. All but one had underlying medical conditions.
Of these 70 deaths, there have been 22 black men, 14 black women, 14 white men, 10 white women, six men race not specified, three women race not specified, and one Pacific Island woman.
