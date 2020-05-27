St. Louis County reported 1 COVID-19 death and 66 new cases on Wednesday, May 27. The county has now reported 388 deaths and 4,832 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Of the 388 deaths, 150 (38.7%) were black people. Of the 4,832 cases, 2,012 (41.6%) were black people. Blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
St. Louis County is finally reporting the total number of tests administered. It reports that 34,133 people have been tested in the county. With 4,832 cases in 34,133 tests, 14.2% of those tested in the county have tested positive.
With 388 deaths in 4,832 cases, 8.0% of those in the county who were reported as testing positive have died.
St. Louis County began to gradually lift its stay-at-home public health order on May 18.
