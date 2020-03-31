Late on Monday, March 30, St. Louis County Department of Public Health was notified of a death of a 50-59 year-old female with chronic medical conditions from COVID-19. This is the third death from the pandemic in St. Louis County.
The county reports 92 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (its largest single-day increase) and now reports a total of 436 cases.
The county has a COVID-19 data dashboard at:
https://stlcogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=6ae65dea4d804f2ea4f5d8ba79e96df1
