St. Louis County reported two new deaths from COVID-19 and 53 new cases on Monday, April 20. The county has now reported 81 related deaths and 2,288 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were two white men in their 80s.
Of these 81 deaths, there have been 24 black men, 18 white men, 17 black women, 12 white women, six men race not specified, three women race not specified, and one Pacific Island woman.
With 41 of those 81 deaths being of black people, 50.6% of the pandemic’s victims in the county were black, when blacks form only 24.9% of the county’s population.
Though race was not reported for 40 percent of the positive tests, 53.8% of the cases where race was reported was a black person.
With 81 deaths in 2,288 cases, 3.5% of those in the county who have become infected have died.
