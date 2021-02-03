St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page came through on his promise to open the county’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination site in north county, announcing last week that it will be located in the gym St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley in Ferguson.
After receiving 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 2 from one of its local hospital partners, the County opened a mass vaccination site in Ferguson on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and will begin offering shots at Affton, Eureka and Mehlville fire districts on Thursday.
COVID vaccinations will continue by appointment at John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley.However, so don’t just show up at one of the sites, hoping to get a COVID vaccine. Pre-registration and a call from the Department of Public Health to set an appointment is required. The county says it will not make appointments unless the vaccine is available.
North St. Louis County has been hardest hit by COVID-19 disease and deaths during the pandemic, yet Page said only one percent of north county residents have pre-registered to get the vaccine –— among the lowest in St. Louis County.
The announcement on Jan. 27 took place at the Florissant Valley campus with Page, St. Louis Community College Chancellor Jeff L. Pittman and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones.
Jones said thousands of families have suffered due to the pandemic, residents are frightened, have lost loved ones, have become very sick because of COVID-19 and want it to be over as soon as possible.
“They are anxious to know when the end of this challenging and very difficult time will come,” Jones said. “We know the vaccine will help us get past this pandemic and allow us to get back to normal.”
Page said, “With this location, we are working closely with the state to get as many vaccines here in our community as possible and get this vaccination site up and running as soon as possible.
“With the vaccine, we can now talk about being on a pathway to eradicating the virus. We also must engage in communities that are underrepresented to ensure everyone has access to vaccines, and that is our commitment in St. Louis County.”
Workers turned the campus gymnasium, located at 3400 Pershall Road in Ferguson, into the vaccination site. In addition to ample, free parking, the facility has indoor space to get vaccinated as well as space inside to wait 15 minutes after the injection where medical professionals can watch for any allergic reactions.
“We look forward to supporting the region, to getting vaccinated quickly,” Pittman said. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we are going to get through this pandemic.”
Pittman said the college is working with the county health department for ways that STLCC nursing and allied health students can be involved in supporting COVID vaccinations efforts.
Once the vaccine is available, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will administer the vaccine by appointment according to its pre-registration list.
To pre-register in St. Louis County for the vaccine, go online to stlcorona.com and click the box that says “Pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.”
You can also email dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com to sign up.
For persons who don’t have internet access, DPH has partnered with the County Older Residents Program to help register individuals by phone by calling 314-615-2660.
