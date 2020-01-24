St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Snow likely. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.