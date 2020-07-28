St. Louis County voters will be able to vote at any polling place in the August 4 primary election.
“We recognize that family members who live separately may be voting together (adult children taking their elderly parents to vote), and that there may be longer lines at some polling places than others,” according to a statement from the St. Louis County Board of Elections.
For voters’ convenience and safety, the board also wanted to give voters the flexibility to go to an alternate polling site if there are long lines at their assigned location. This is made possible because of the county’s newly purchased voting equipment. This does not apply to voters in St. Louis City. City voters will still need to vote at their assigned polling place.
According to Missouri state law, voters will still be assigned specific voting places. In most instances, the assigned voting place is the most convenient. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 4.
All voters and poll workers will be required to wear a mask inside all polling places. Masks will be made available for those who do not have one. Any voter who cannot wear a mask has the opportunity to vote curbside at all polling places or at the Board of Elections office, 725 Northwest Plaza in St. Ann.
If a voter qualifies for absentee voting but has missed the deadline to request a ballot, there is still time to vote absentee in person at the Board of Elections office or one of the satellite locations. The list of satellite locations are: St. Louis County Library, Mid-County Branch, 7821 Maryland Ave in Clayton North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road in North St. Louis County South County Government Center Keller Plaza, 4554 Lemay Ferry Rd in South St. Louis County West County Government Center, 74 Clarkson Wilson Centre in Chesterfield Hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 1, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. August 3, 2020, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Voters who have applied for an absentee ballot or a mail in ballot and it requires notarization (be sure to check application for requirements), The St. Louis County Board of Elections office (725 Northwest Plaza in St. Ann) will provide curbside notary service.
Voters can look up their polling place and sample ballot at stlouisco.com/yourgovernment/ElectionBoard.
