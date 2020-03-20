A St. Louis County woman in her 60s died of COVID-19 on Friday, on March 20 — the first coronavirus-related death in the county and the region, announced St. Louis County Executive Sam Page at 6 p.m..
The woman had multiple health complications prior to contracting the virus, he said. She was tested this week and diagnosed 48 hours later.
“There are no words that can heal the pain of a loved one’s death,” Page said. “We are quickly seeing the toll that the coronavirus is taking on so many families’ lives. Families quarantined. Jobs lost. Business struggling, and anxieties high. Our friends are sick, our parents are worried, and our kids are scared.”
Page said they do not know if the woman had traveled. One public health official said they are left with the assumption that it was “other acquired.” That may mean the woman caught the virus from within the community.
“That is the expectation that we expected to happen throughout St. Louis County,” the official said, “and we do believe that time is here.”
However, officials said they couldn’t confirm that it was “community spread.”
St. Louis County had 10 confirmed cases as of March 19, and five cases were under investigation. Fourty-nine tests have returned negative results.
Page said that the testing requirements at all locations are still restricted to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, which are that a person must have a fever, have traveled to a high-risk location or have been exposed to a person with COVID-19.
“We are in this together,” Page said, “and it is compassion for each other that will get us through this. As one community, we will find hope.”
