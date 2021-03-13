The St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will celebrate its 108th year anniversary and Founders Day weekend with a virtual Ecumenical Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.
Guest speaker for the event will be Reverend Dr. Karen Anderson, one of the chapter’s chaplains before relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada.
“The Reverend Dr. Karen Anderson is a member of our Chapter,” said DeJeanette Williams, president of the St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. “I am proud of Rev. Anderson on being appointed the first female Senior Pastor of the First A.M.E. Church–Las Vegas. And I am grateful for the technology that will allow her to join us and close out our amazing Founders weekend celebration.”
In January 1913 Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded by 22 Black women from Howard University. Their mission was to promote academic excellence; to serve the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of public policy and to provide solutions for problems in Black communities. The organization’s mission remains the same and is demonstrated through the leadership of its members’ community service.
The St. Louis Alumnae Chapter was established in 1926 by Founder Madree Penn White and four others. It has more than 400 members. Its service area includes St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. There are more than 1,000 Delta chapters worldwide.
The ecumenical service, hosted by the St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is free and open to all races, cultures, and denominations – all are welcome to attend.
For information on how to join the Zoom webinar on March 14 at 11 a.m., please visit www.dst-sla.org.
