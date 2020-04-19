The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force does not hold its daily press briefing on Sundays, but does provide updated data points.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, as of April 19.
- Inpatient hospitalizations have decreased from yesterday — from 683 yesterday to 659 today.
- The number of patients in the ICUs has decreased slightly — from 176 yesterday to 175 today.
- The number of patients on ventilators has increased slightly — from 136 yesterday to 139 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 41 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday.
