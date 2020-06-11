The number of patients in the ICUs stayed the same at 62, but other than that the region’s four major health systems reported only good COVID-19 news on Thursday, June 11.
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 18 yesterday to 16 today.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased - from 17 yesterday to 16 today.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 288 yesterday to 282 today.
Inpatient hospitalizations decreased – from 271 yesterday to 262 today.
The number of patients on ventilators decreased – from 37 yesterday to 33 today.
The data are the combined figures from the BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital).
Across the system hospitals, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,513.
