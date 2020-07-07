As St. Louis eviction courts reopened on Tuesday, housing advocates rallied outside to demand that the city take action to avoid a looming housing crisis.
The 22nd Judicial Court began eviction court proceedings July 7 following a three-month moratorium. The hold on evictions was put in place as a result of record job losses and health concerns following the onset of COVID-19.
Advocates want the city to extend the moratorium for 120 days as they point to the continued increases in COVID-19 cases and unemployment numbers. The American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Missouri filed an emergency brief last week urging a Missouri court to halt eviction proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Missouri is one of only nine states that has not issued a moratorium on eviction proceedings.
“We need to hit pause on evictions and ticketing the unhoused because COVID-19 remains a serious threat to the region,” said Sarah Watkins, Action St. Louis and member of State Street Tenants Resistance. “Elected officials should be focused on solutions to help people during COVID-19 and economic collapse before proceeding with a new eviction process in the midst of a pandemic.”
The Anti-Eviction Rally was organized by the St. Louis Housing Defense Collective, a coalition representing the Equal Housing Opportunity Council, State Street Tenants Resistance, ArchCity Defenders, Community Builders Network, Action St. Louis, Immigrant Housing Project and Sierra Club.
Several dozen people lined the steps of City Hall chanting as they held signs stating the group’s demands for city support. In addition to the 120-day extension on opening evictions courts and utility shutoffs, the group is asking that the city create rental and legal assistance funds, stop displacing unhoused encampments and not allocate any CARES Act funding to policing or corrections.
Terrell Woodson is a tenant at Southwest Crossings Apartments, which has been in dispute with tenants for unsafe conditions. Woodson said he has been served with an eviction notice but has yet to receive a court date. He knows he will be receiving one soon with the courts reopening.
“I think it’s really horrible at this time that people are being put out of their homes,” Woodson said. “Because of the virus people have lost their jobs, people can’t find jobs. So, at this point they can’t pay their rent.”
