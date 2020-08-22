St. Louis Kappa League, a mentoring program for males in grades 6 through 12 and sponsored by the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., recently hosted a virtual National College Signing Day and Awards Ceremony. The event is modeled on the way professional athletes publicly declare their intentions to play for a professional team.
The affair celebrates Kappa League youth as they graduate from high school. Under ordinary circumstances, individual chapters of the fraternity host the annual occasion locally. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was moved online.
The event recognizes academic success to date and gives those graduating an opportunity to publicly declare their future educational intentions. Underclassmen are also recognized for yearly scholarly achievements.
Kendall Grimmett, of Metro High School, declared he will attend Howard University and Christian Blue, of O’Fallon Township High School, will attend Harris-Stowe State University.
Underclassmen recognized include Coran Moore, Academic Award; Alfred Jenkins Jr., 9th Grade Student of the Year and Academic Award; Mawdo Diallo, Academic Award; Julian Amerson, Academic Award; Ismail Botchway Jr. Kappa League Student of the Year and Academic Award; Gabriel Lee Jr., Kappa Leaguer of the Year and Academic Award; and Charlton Jones, Academic Award.
Those not pictured include Jennings Senior High School graduate West Pomerlee, who will enter the workforce and attend Ranken Technical College; Ryan Gray, 11th Grade Student of the Year and Academic Award; Koreyon Harris, Kappa Leaguer of the Year; and Kendall Ausmer and Kenton Ausmer, Guide Right Director’s Award.
The following students also received Academic Awards: Kyle Gray, Santana Barnes, Jayden Hill, JaJuan Jones, JaSean Jones and Johnathan Jones.
