St. Louis leaders on Tuesday announced they are working together to welcome at least 1,000 Afghan citizens and will work with community partners to support any additional immigration to the region by Afghan families and friends to help with reunification.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued a joint statement confirming the Department of Defense is in the process of evacuating at least 20,000 Afghan citizens through the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program.
“Over the last 20 years, these Afghan citizens fought alongside the United States during the war as translators, clerks, contractors, and community leaders,” Jones and Page wrote.
This announcement came just days after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban swiftly took control of the country.
On Monday, thousands of Afghan citizens could be seen swarming the Kabul airport, desperate to escape the Taliban. President Joe Biden in April announced a formal withdrawal from the country by Sept. 11, extending the May 1 deadline former President Donald Trump negotiated last year with the Taliban.
Jones and Page said they have heard the community’s call to action to help these families and noted St. Louis has a long history of welcoming refugees and immigrants to the region. The region’s leaders noted that while the area provides a safe and secure new home for these people, they in turn offer skill, talent and culture that will enhance and enrich the community.
“This plan is consistent with our collective goal to build a more welcoming and inclusive St. Louis region, no matter where they come from or any identity they hold,” the statement read.
Jones and Page are working with community stakeholders to build capacity and organize resources for the resettled families, noting this diverse public-private coalition is being led by the International Institute, the region’s largest refugee resettlement agency, which has extensive experience with resettling SIV holders.
“We appreciate the federal and state support thus far in our effort to help our Afghan neighbors,” they wrote. “In the coming weeks, we will be sharing the region’s call to action and how you can help make St. Louis the new home for these families seeking a better life as new Americans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.