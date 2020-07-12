Six people were arrested in the early morning of July 12 as part of St. Louis City’s efforts to disperse a makeshift protest settlement on the steps of City Hall.
Observers reported that busloads of police in riot gear arrived as other officers used their bicycles to portion off the public park next to City Hall. Activists said city workers seized their property including the food, water, medical supplies, tents and other necessities donated by the public.
According to a statement by the St. Louis Police Department, a “line” was established to allow city workers to fence off the park area. The report states the protestors pushed the fence over and became “aggressive” resulting in a television reporter and camera operator being assaulted.
“The chain of events led to the offenders being arrested and charged with felony, misdemeanor and city ordinance violations,” the report said.
The move ended Day 4 of the Occupy City Hall STL protest movement. Each night since July 8, protestors have gathered on City Hall steps in front of a large “Resign Lyda” sign to peacefully join in chants, create art, play games and fellowship with each other before settling in overnight in tents on the City Hall lawn. And each morning, police arrive in the early hours to remove the protestors and reportedly trash their belongings.
But organizers vow that they will return again until their demands are heard.
“We have two demands,” said organizer Alex Cohen. “The first demand is Mayor Lyda Krewson’s resignation, and the second demand is the halting of all evictions. Both housing evictions, and the evictions of unhoused encampments.”
Residents have been calling for Krewson’s resignation since she read the names and addresses of people asking her to defund the police on a Facebook Live broadcast on June 26. An online petition has garnered more than 60,000 signatures.
One of the doxxed activists, who spoke before the gathering, said Krewson’s actions put their safety at risk. “I was one of those people who got doxxed. I have not been back to my house in two weeks,” they said. The person’s name is being held to protect their privacy.
Krewson and city officials are also being criticized for their handling of the city’s unhoused and housing insecure population. Last week, the city’s eviction courts reopened threatening the housing security of hundreds of people who have been unable to pay their rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Krewson’s spokesperson has not yet responded to The American’s request for a comment.
The Occupy City Hall STL movement is organized by many of the same people who organized Tent Mission STL in response to the impact of COVID-19 on the unhoused. Several dozen unhoused people set up tents downtown on Market Street as a way to shelter in place, a measure recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, city officials disbanded that camp in May, forcing unhoused people to scatter to other locations. Since then, the city has threatened to remove the camps re-settled by those who were forced to move.
