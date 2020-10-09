St. Louis police have been working for three months under a collective bargaining agreement between the City of St. Louis and the St. Louis Police Officers Association that expired on June 30 as renegotiation continues.
The Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression (CAPCR) has published a seven-page analysis of the existing collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that finds flaws in the agreement and analyzes the contract within the larger matrix of disciplinary systems governing the police and other city employees.
The coalition also makes recommendations that it believes would further racial fairness and accountability within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD). Major recommendations include:
“An end to seniority considerations, which have historically resulted in racial bias in promotions and transfers. This change would put SLMPD in line with the St. Louis City Charter’s civil service requirements.
“Equal access to information and benefits for the Ethical Society of Police (ESOP), so that the members of that organization, almost exclusively African American, are not disadvantaged in relation to members of the St. Louis Police Officers Association (SLPOA). Along with more specific changes, CAPCR recommends that ESOP become a joint bargaining unit, so that it has fully equal powers.
“The expansion of investigative authority, when related to violations of police policy, to include the director of Personnel. The director of Personnel would do joint investigations with the Internal Affairs Division of the SLMPD. This change would result in more balanced investigations since police would no longer simply be policing themselves.
“A more open process that allows for public input concerning CBA negotiations. The recommendations of CAPCR and all other community voices deserve to be heard. This input could take the form of written commentary and public hearings by the Board of Aldermen, and report-backs regarding the negotiations and outcomes.”
These recommendations come amidst a growing national concern that police CBAs make it too difficult to hold police accountable. At the same time, the national push for racial justice has cast light on systemic racism in policing, both inside and outside departments. Just last month, the Ethical Society of Police issued a report covering many of the same issues raised in today’s release.
“It’s high time,” says John Chasnoff, a CAPCR co-chair, “that we start to dismantle the systems of policing that keep us from achieving racial equity and police accountability. These recommendations would move us closer to those goals.”
A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who has authority over SLMPD, has not returned a request for comment. Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, said he would be happy to comment after the bargaining has been completed.
The complete CAPCR recommendations, visit https://tinyurl.com/CAPCR-CBA.
