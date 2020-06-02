St. Louis Metropolitan Police offers have been given no detailed direction on how to enforce Mayor Krewson’s exemptions to the citywide 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew imposed for tonight.
“Officers will enforce the Mayor's Executive Order as written,” a police spokesperson stated in response to questions from The American. “As the mayor stated, there are exceptions and incidents will be handled on a case by case basis.”
However, the mayor stated very little.
“The exceptions to this order are people who: 1) who are traveling directly to and from work or to their homes lawfully, 2) city, state, and federal employees performing work assignments, 3) news media with credentials, 4) those traveling for medical treatment or assisting those traveling for medical treatment, 5) those who have no housing,” according to the order.
Especially given ongoing protests of the training, judgment and bias of police officers, this raises a number of questions that were posed to the police:
How will the officers check / verify claims of traveling to / from work?
How will they check / verify claims of being media? Is a live-streamer part of the working media? Consider that many professional journalists report from streamers.
How will they check / verify claims of being unhoused? If someone is unhoused, will they be let go or directed to shelter?
The American noted: “There will be great public interest in publishing this information today before 9 p.m. It might prevent unnecessary problems.”
The only direction provided to the police or presented to the public: “incidents will be handled on a case by case basis.”
Rev. Darryl Gray, protest organizer and adviser to the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, said, “At their own discretion means primarily profiling. This was not discussed with the community and was not thought out. We keep going down the same hole involving policing.”
