A protest organized by Clara Holmes and other St. Louis Leaders began at City Hall at 2 p.m. on May 29th. Tory Russell also promoted a press conference at 6 p.m. on the same day for the same cause and the two activists merged together eventually.
“I thought about it because I felt that a lot of people couldn't get to Minneapolis, and people got families, and couldn't drive the eight to nine-hour drive,” Holmes said. “People want to go, but it's just so hard, due to long traveling, people got kids and they can't just leave at the last minute when they really wanted to.”
The protesters marched all across downtown St. Louis with posters and masks on. They crossed Locust, Washington and Pine. They marched onto the highway and caused a small collision, but no one was hurt.
“Be safe,” Holmes said. “You know, we still have coronavirus going on, we're not going to forget about that. We just want to fight and we just want those people to stop killing us, especially on unnecessary crimes going on with the police brutality, really stop.”
Three police cars followed the protestors while on the highway, but no confrontation was met.
Near the end of the protest at approximately 10 p.m. about 15 protestors including Clara Holmes can be seen having a civil conversation with an African American police officer. (Included in some of the lives on Clara’s Facebook link)
“I decided to think about all the families who lost a loved one due to police brutality, including me,” Holmes said. “I lost a nephew that was killed by the police after Mike Brown, two days before his birthday, January 21 2015. He was killed and shot by two cops and cops. They just shot seven times. I just thought about everybody today, it is one of those last-minute things I thought of.”
The protest finished up at the Police Station on Olive and 20th. The same location where the next protest will commence on May 30th at 6 p.m.
