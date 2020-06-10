St. Louis County reported 5 COVID-19 deaths and 22 cases on Wednesday, June 10. The City of St. Louis report 13 new cases and no deaths.
The region’s hospitals saw two increases in indicators: Inpatient hospitalizations (242 to 271) and patients on ventilators (34 to 37).
Two indicators stayed the same: number of patients in ICUs (62) and the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (17), which is data lagged two days.
New hospital admissions, which also is data lagged two days, went down (19 to 18), as did the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations (298 to 288).
That data is the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the pandemic task force.
Across the system hospitals, 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,493.
