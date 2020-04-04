BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St Luke’s Hospital announced the creation of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force in an effort to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and to help save lives across the St. Louis Metropolitan region, Dr. Alex Garza, Chief Medical Officer at SSM Health, will serve as the Incident Commander of the Task Force. Leaders from the health systems were joined at a press conference on Saturday, April 4 by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.
The Task Force includes the St. Louis metropolitan area’s largest health care systems, working together to coordinate capacity, staffing, supplies and other issues to prepare for a coming surge of patients. They are also coordinating with public health departments, elected leaders and state and federal agencies to provide the best possible care to patients in the weeks ahead.
Dr. Alex Garza has been named by the health systems as Incident Commander of the Task Force. Dr. Garza currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for SSM Health and will retain that position as he oversees the efforts of the Task Force.
"The next 10 days to two weeks are critical. A surge is coming,” Dr. Garza said. “Our hospitals are already working to save lives and doing heroic work. But what we do as individuals – whether we stay at home, practice social distancing, wash our hands – will directly reduce the number of patients into our health care systems and impact whether our health care providers are able to manage the curve. What we do as individuals will affect how many people get sick – and how many people are able to recover.”
In addition to more than 21 years practicing and teaching in academic medicine, Dr. Garza is a Colonel with over 20 years of service in the US Army Reserves. He previously served as Assistant Secretary and Chief Medical Officer to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He played a critical role in protecting the United States from threats of terrorism. While at DHS, Dr. Garza led the U.S. response to the H1N1 pandemic.
“With his unique background, we are very fortunate to have Dr. Garza to help lead the system’s coordinated response,” said Laura Kaiser, President and CEO of SSM Health.
The Task Force will build on the coordinated work in which the region’s health systems, governmental and public health leaders have been engaged to ensure collaboration and the best possible patient care and coordination of supplies, hospital beds and other critical assets. The Task Force will also communicate daily to the public about new developments via a daily press briefing.
“We will get through this if we all do our part,” Dr. Garza said. “But the single most important priority for our community must be to slow the spread of this virus.”
