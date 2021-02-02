Discount grocery chain’s annual Brighter Holiday food donation program gives back to St. Louis families in need
With the help and generosity of its valued customers, Save A Lot locations in St. Louis have collectively donated nearly 12,000 bags of much-needed, high-quality food to numerous local charities of late.
Throughout the holiday season, Save A Lot customers in the area – and across the country – showed their support for their local communities by purchasing pre-assembled bags of food that were donated to local food charities and pantries, such as Team Food Pantry, Dream Center and numerous other food banks.
Each bag was stocked with private label and brand name food items, including pasta, stuffing mix, canned beans, meats and other pantry staples from Save A Lot.
Across the St. Louis region, stores sold 11,627 bags – more than $52,000 worth of food – to support families in need. Two standout Save A Lot stores in the area were amongst locations with the highest donations across all stores nationwide, with valued customers purchasing and donating 2,656 bags at 468 N. Lindbergh Blvd. and 1,665 bags at 91 N. Oaks Plaza, more than one-third of the region’s total.
To further amplify the contributions made by the local community, Save A Lot is making additional financial contributions to bring the donation total to $60,000 for the region. The Bags for a Brighter Holiday program ran from November through the end of December, with families in the area visiting their local Save A Lot store to make a donation.
“We’re honored to be able to support local St. Louis families in need through our Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donations,” said Damir Kordic, Vice President of Operations. “It’s been a difficult year for many in our city and being able to support so many different local charities and those in need during such a challenging time is truly special and why this program means so much to our customers and community. Thank you to our valued customers for helping to make this holiday season a little bit brighter for those in need.”
For more information about Save A Lot, the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program or to find nearby locations, please visit www.savealot.com.
About Save A Lot
Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with approximately 1,000 stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).
