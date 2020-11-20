The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis comes through again to provide food to the community during its annual pre-Thanksgiving turkey giveaways. The first one takes place Saturday, Nov. 21, from Noon until 3 p.m. at the Urban League’s Regional Headquarters located at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. in St. Louis, 63113.
The Urban League in Jennings will have a turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 8960 Jennings Station Road, 63136.
And in the metro east, the Urban League’s turkey giveaway will also be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cahokia Fitness Center, which is located at 509 Camp Jackson Rd. in Cahokia, Ill. 62206.
For more information, visit www.ulstl.com.
