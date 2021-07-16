The Veterans Administration St. Louis Health Care System will host a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination event from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center.
Adolescents, age 12-17, related to or a caregiver of a Veteran are eligible. No appointment is required. Adolescents must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Veterans, including 8e/8g category veterans, guard and reserves (retired or still serving), caregivers and spouses may also receive a vaccine at this clinic. Close to 44,000 area Veterans and VA staff have already received the vaccine.
“We welcome the opportunity to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents of Veterans and encourage them to come to this special walk-in clinic on our Jefferson Barracks VA campus.” said Keith Repko, Medical Center director.
“With school starting soon, now is the best time to receive the vaccine and help make our communities and schools that much safer against further community spread.And if you as a parent, grandparent, or guardian have been putting off getting vaccinated for whatever reason, roll up your sleeve and our team will give you the vaccine also.”
The walk-in event is first come, first served.Upon entering the campus and passing through the wellness screening stations, a VA staff member can direct you to the vaccine site. Masks are required on campus. If you do not have one, ask at the screening station.
The vaccine available is Pfizer, which has been approved for use in adolescents and adults. The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses, 21 days apart, with second dose scheduled for August 7 at same location.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specify that because of the differences in formulations of the various COVID vaccines available, this two-dose series should be administered at the same location for safety and to ensure maximum vaccine effectiveness.
