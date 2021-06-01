Nadia Bazile, daughter of Louis and Anita Bazile is a student scholar, athlete, and community service leader. In June, Bazile will graduate from Marquette High School where she has participated in cross country, track, and lacrosse. She’s an active Girl Scout and has been since 2008. Bazile is a member of the National Honor Society with a GPA of 3.9. She is a recipient of several awards through Marquette High School including the ACE Award, the Marvelous Mustang Award, the Scholar Award, the Individual Excellence Award, and the Pink Star Journalism Award.
Bazile has been involved in STEM since the age of 12 through various programs such as SIUE’s Introduce a Girl to Engineering (both as a participant and later as a volunteer), Purdue University’s Preface Minority Engineering STEM Camp, the US Naval Academy STEM Camp, and the Summer STEM program at Camp Lejeune.
Bazile received nominations from Sen. Roy Blunt and Congresswoman Ann Wagner for appointments to the Naval Academy and West Point Military Academy, and has been accepted into both. The appointments include full 4 year academic scholarships as she plans to study engineering. Bazile has accepted her appointment to West Point and will be leaving for New York at the end of June.
Partney recognized for exemplifying class, character on the playing field
Josette Partney was a recipient of a 2021 Carl Fricks Sportsmanship Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded by the St. Louis Sports Commission’s young professionals group – the Sports Commission Associates – and recognize high school seniors from the region who embody outstanding sportsmanship. The six students were selected by the Associates’ scholarship committee, which reviewed nominations from throughout the St. Louis area. Partney attends Lafayette High School and is enrolled at Missouri Baptist University.
As a state champion wrestler and first-degree black belt in Taekwondo, Partney has the physical tools to hold almost anyone down. However, she used exceptional abilities to lift up and console an opponent and rival during the state wrestling tournament. Josette said, “It was an exciting time for me, but one of my opponents (my number one rival) lost on a bad call in her third-place match. She was extremely upset, so I went and hugged her and consoled her and gave her a really heartfelt pep talk.” Josette continues to make a difference and treats all officials, coaches, and fellow competitors with respect.
Partney completed a perfect 36-0 season with a first period pin in the 159-pound state title match, and showed she could win matches quickly as well as by going the distance. Five of her nine postseason matches went the full six minutes, including a 14-11 thriller against Ali Haiser of Lebanon in a state semifinal. Partney was a third-place state medalist last season.
Wood is first student from KIPP to graduate with a bachelor’s degree since its founding
De’Ja Wood is a proud St. Louis native, a founding student from KIPP Inspire Academy, attended Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School (MICDS), and most recently graduated from Duke University. She is the very first student from KIPP, the largest charter school network in the City of St. Louis, to graduate with a bachelor’s degree since they founded in 2009.
Being from Saint Louis, she bore witness to the 2014 Ferguson uprising. This sparked Wood's passion for racial justice and education equity for Black and Brown children. At Duke Woods earned a bachelor of arts in African and African-American Studies, an education minor, and a Human Rights certificate. She received honors of highest distinction for her independent research on the impact of policing in Durham Public Schools. Her paper, titled "Outlawing Adolescence: The Impact of Policing in Durham Public Schools," received the Mary McLeod Bethune Writing Award from the African and African American Studies Department at Duke.
Other highlights of her Duke career include serving as president of the Duke Chapter of the NAACP; vice president of Black Student Alliance; community service chair for the Iota Mu Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc; and member of the President's Council on Black Affairs. As vice president of Black Student Alliance, Woods became one of the organizing and founding students of Duke’s first Black cultural dorm, where she taught her course about the history of Black people at Duke and in Durham.
Woods received multiple awards from the university and its departments for her work at Duke, including the “Speaking Truth to Power” Undergraduate Student of the Year Award, Undergraduate “Willing and Abele” Student Leader of the Year Award, the Walter C. Burford Award, and the Samuel DuBois Cook Society Award.
She is preparing to apply to graduate school to pursue a career in education law. Woods looks forward to dedicating her career to ensuring that all children, especially Black and Brown students, have equal access to education by pursuing a joint master of social work and JD.
