Antonio Morgan is among 18 Americans who will receive a Carnegie Medal for heroism. The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.
On June 28, 2020, Morgan, 34, risked his life to save an injured motorist. A highway accident left 23-year-old Keilen Robinson, unresponsive inside his vehicle with the driver’s side against the highway’s center median in St. Louis County.
Morgan was attempting to extract Robinson from the car when fire broke out under the hood and flames seared the car’s windshield. Morgan then entered the vehicle through
the front, passenger door, and kneeling on that seat, attempted to pull Robinson toward him.
Smoke filled the car’s interior and, as flames intensified, a bystander pleaded with Morgan to abandon his rescue attempt. After retreating for air, Morgan entered the vehicle again, released Robinson’s seat belt, and tugged.
A burst of flames forced Morgan out of the car, but Robinson’s upper body fell outside the passenger door and Morgan was able to drag him to safety.
