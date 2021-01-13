If you are planning to go to Washington, D.C., to witness the inauguration on Jan. 20 of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris as the first woman and Black person to become vice president, The St. Louis American would like to hear from you.
We want to share your stories and your pictures, related to your trip. Please contact Linda Lockhart at llockhart@stlamerican.com before you leave so we can make plans to connect while you’re there.
