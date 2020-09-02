The Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson is leaving his positions as president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation to become president and chief executive officer of the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) in Washington, D.C., accepting the mantle of leadership from “the incomparable Marian Wright Edelman,” he said in an announcement.
“This is a great honor, as she has been a guiding light and one of the mothers of our movement for justice and child well-being,” Wilson said.
He will assume this new position in December.
“This call is deeply aligned with my values, faith and commitment to our children’s thriving. It is also intimately linked to what we’ve been up to at Deaconess for the last nine years, building a community just for kids,” Wilson said.
“In fact, for the last five years, CDF has been one of our closest partners as we’ve planted a network of CDF Freedom Schools in churches through collaboration with local school districts.”
The former co-chair of the Ferguson Commission and pastor of St. John Church (Beloved Community) will leave St. Louis to assume this new role.
“While I get to continue to choose children, justice, policy advocacy and power-building, the transition to CDF’s national headquarters in Washington, D.C. will mean losing proximity to our passionate staff, dedicated board members and committed network of partners and child advocates in St. Louis,” Wilson said.
“Until I leave and for the rest of my life, I will continue to express my appreciation for the ways you have formed me for the future.”
He said he will be “running hard” here until he leaves.
“I plan on running hard through the finish line with the Deaconess team,” Wilson said. “Over the next few months, we’ve got a Census gap to close, a democracy to save and more investments in children and youth to make. So, join us.”
