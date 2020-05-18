The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development is hiring up to 100 temporary positions with an $1.33 million grant for COVID-19 Disaster Recovery from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Up to 30 of the employment opportunities will involve humanitarian work, such as delivery of groceries and medicine, health care jobs and contract tracing. The remaining available jobs will aid Missouri’s economic recovery efforts and include temporary employment, job center services, and training opportunities.
Funds will be awarded on June 1 and will be available to the local workforce development boards within 45 days. Visit https://jobs.mo.gov or call a local Missouri Job Center at 314-589-8000 (St. Louis) or 314-615-6010 or 314-475-7900 (St. Louis County).
