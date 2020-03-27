Missouri State Parks will temporarily close visitor centers, park offices and site offices to walk-in foot traffic through April 30. This measure is to protect visitors and staff from coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Missouri state parks remain open to the public including all day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails. Missouri State Parks staff will be available on-site or by phone to answer questions. Signs posted on the door will direct visitors to restrooms and other services and provide a phone number for visitors to contact staff.
For more information, visit mostateparks.com.
