State Representative Steve Roberts of Missouri’s 77th District, has announced details of his second annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. Two-hundred turkeys will be given away on a first come first served basis on Thursday, November 21st.
The event will take place between 6:00 and 8:00 PM at Yeatman-Liddle School located at 4265 Athlone Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115.
“As we prepare to go into the holiday season, it is that time of year where I begin making plans to help the families within my district prepare too. I am committed to providing assistance to the residents of St. Louis City not just during the holidays - but throughout the year as well,” said Representative Roberts. In addition, a raffle will be held for two bicycles.
“Being able to engage with the community and give back is a rewarding experience, I would love for you all to join us on Thursday. Besides giving away Turkeys, I will be there to personally say thank you for the privilege of having me represent the 77th district in our State Capital.”
“I also want to thank our sponsors whose generosity made this event possible: Ameren, Anheuser-Busch, MO Trial Lawyers Care, the North Newstead Association, and SHERAH (Sisters Helping Each Other Reach a Higher height), without their help this event would not have been possible.”
