Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation released the statement calling out Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists on September 30, 2020: Yesterday, we witnessed the president of our country deliver direct orders to “stand back and stand by” to white supremacists. We must take our anguish, our energy, and our VOTE to fight for a vision for underserved communities. That is why we need to ensure that our communities are registered to vote along with a plan to vote early. We must also continue to push the passing of the BREATHE Act by our Congressional Members; more than 120,000 people have already signed up in support of the BREATHE Act.
It is clear that the work we are building to reimagine what safety in the face of senseless police terror and systemic racism in Black communities is working. ‘We believe Black people deserve to live in a world that denounces White Supremacy. We know that voting is one avenue towards transforming our system, we also know that it is our constitutional right to protest towards that transformation. Let’s get out the vote, but let’s also organize, build Black political power.’ Patrisse Cullors, executive director and co-founder, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.
About BLM Global Network Foundation: #BlacklivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murder. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, is a global foundation supporting Black led movements in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes. By combatting and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives.
