STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley has been recognized as a 2020-2021 Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished High School. It is one of 204 American high schools to receive this recognition, just 1.7% of all schools.
Eligibility requirements include:
-Having students enrolled in at least three PLTW High School courses from any pathway during the 2019-20 school year.
-Having 25 percent or more students who participated in PLTW High School courses from any pathway during the 2019-20 school year, or, at least 33 percent of those students who participated during the 2019-20 school year take at least two PLTW courses during their tenure at STEAM school.
-Having strategies and procedures that support proportional representation in regard to race, ethnicity, poverty and gender. Statistical date had to be provided to PLTW.
The program “celebrates districts and schools committed to helping to empower students to unlock their potential by developing in-demand, real-world knowledge and skills necessary to thrive beyond the classroom,” said Jane Crawford, STEAM principal.
“It is a great honor to recognize these schools and districts for their commitment to students,” said Vince Bertram, president, and CEO of PLTW.
“They should be very proud of ensuring students have the knowledge and skills necessary to be career-ready on any career path they choose.”
The STEAM Academy at MSB, a Ferguson-Florissant School District school, offers a STEAM-focused curriculum with science, technology, engineering, art design, and mathematics courses. It serves resident students who meet the admission criteria for the program.
STEAM’s pathways include computer science, engineering, business/finance, and biomedical science.
“It allows students to learn through project-based learning in an accelerated learning environment,” according to.
Through its computer science, engineering, and biomedical science pathways, PLTW “engages students in hands-on activities, projects, and problems, empowers them to solve real-world challenges, and inspires them to reimagine how they see themselves,” according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.