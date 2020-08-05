On an election night when Black women flexed their power, Missouri’s 5th Senatorial District seat passed from a Black woman to a Black man. Term-limited state Senator Jamilah Nasheed endorsed Michelle Sherod, but Sherod finished third in a crowded field. State Rep. Steve Roberts won with 35.3% of the vote. Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green, who keeps her seat, finished second, trailing Roberts by less than a thousand votes.
Political newcomer Angela Walton Mosley eked out a win for the Democratic nomination for the state’s 13th Senatorial District Democratic primary, beating state Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr. by just over 350 votes, with state Rep. Alan Green finishing a distant third. The seat was open because Gina Walsh was term-limited, so this will add one Black senator to the state Senate.
Walton Mosely’s husband, State Rep. Jay Mosely, won the Democratic primary race in the 68th House District. Mosely received 4,571 votes, or 68.2%, over challenger Mike Moellenkamp, who received 2,129 votes, or 31.8%.
In other state House primaries where there was a contest, incumbent state Rep. Alan Gray beat Teona McGhaw-Boure in District 75, Marlon Anderson upset incumbent state Rep. Chris Carter in District 76, and Kimberly-Ann Collins soundly defeated activist Darryl Gray in District 77. In District 98, one of Missouri’s rare elected Republicans, state Rep. Shamed Dogan, easily won his primary challenge from Brant Harber.
Black state representatives with no primary challenge included Raychel Proudie (District 73), Rasheen Aldridge (District 78), LaKeySha Bosley (District 79), Wiley (Chip) Price IV (District 84), Kevin Windham Jr. (District 85) and Joe Adams (District 86).
In all of these state Legislature races of interest, no candidate running in another primary garnered a significant number of primary votes to pose a threat to the Democratic nominee in November.
In the St. Louis County Council, the primary brought a surprising defeat for incumbent District 4 Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray, who was upset in her bid for reelection by Shalonda Webb. Webb received 12,376 votes, or 43.8%; Walton Gray received 9,598 votes, or 33.9%; and Mark Behlmann received 6,303 votes, or 22.3%. Webb is the wife of former state rep. Steve Webb, who resigned from office in 2013 after charges involving irregularities with campaign and political funds.
Overall, the turnout in St. Louis County was 39.26 percent.
